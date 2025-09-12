BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE stocks surge on rate-cut optimism

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:30pm

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, with Dubai driving the gains, as rising oil prices and expectations of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut later this month fuelled investor interest.

Concern about a softening job market will keep the Federal Reserve on course to resume its interest rate cuts next week, though the U.S. central bank is likely to move cautiously because of fresh signs that tariffs are pushing prices higher.

The Fed’s stance holds implications for Gulf economies, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped on Friday as concerns about oversupply and weaker U.S. demand were outweighed by fears of supply disruptions due to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Brent crude was trading 1.2% up at $64.14 a barrel by 1109 GMT

Dubai’s main index advanced 1.2% on broader sector gains, marking its biggest session gain in nearly two months, boosted by a 1.8% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and 2% rise in top lender Emirates NBD Bank.

Also, Dubai Investment surged 3.5% after Bloomberg reported that the firm is exploring listing its property unit.

Dubai market will require further positive momentum to confirm that the corrective period has ended and a sustained rebound is underway, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index extended its rebound to the second session with the index gaining 0.5%, lifted by a 3.4% gain in UAE’s third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and 1.8% rise in Emirates Telecommunications Group .

Abu Dhabi’s flagship energy firm Adnoc said on Thursday it has transferred its shareholdings in several listed subsidiaries to its international investment arm XRG.

Adnoc Gas and ADNOC Logistics & Services increased 0.9% each, while chemical firm Fertiglobe rose 0.8%.

Orascom Construction surged 5% in its second trading session on the Abu Dhabi market after an 8% surge on its debut on September 11. The company will continue to maintain its secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange.

However, Abu Dhabi recorded a 0.2% loss on a weekly basis, while Dubai finished the week with 0.7% gains, according to LSEG data.

------------------------------------
ABU DHABI       rose 0.5% to 10,014
DUBAI           up 1.2% to 6,031
------------------------------------
Gulf markets MENA Gulf Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares Most Gulf stocks Gulf stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

UAE stocks surge on rate-cut optimism

Index-heavy stocks lead decline as KSE-100 sheds over 1,700 points

Bilawal demands govt to seek international aid for flood victims

Pakistani rupee registers 26th successive gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

Govt moves to restructure SMEDA, starts CEO appointment process

Liven Pharma to raise Rs200mn via rights issue to fund new projects

Pakistan taken off anti-doping agency’s watchlist

President Zardari leaves for China on 10-day visit

Oil prices steady as oversupply expectations offset risks to output

Read more stories