Stile announces resignation of CEO

Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited informed on Friday the resignation of Masood Abbas Jaffery as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) due to personal reasons.

The company informed this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) today.

“He shall continue to perform his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of the Company till the completion of his notice period of three months,” the notice added.

Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1978.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of tiles under the brand name “Stile”.

It has also diversified into the trading of building and installation products.