BML 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
BOP 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-4%)
DCL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
DGKC 231.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-1.5%)
FCCL 57.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.62%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
HUBC 191.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.34%)
KEL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.35%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
MLCF 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.73%)
NBP 174.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.83%)
PAEL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.37%)
PIAHCLA 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
POWER 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.29%)
PPL 188.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.5%)
PREMA 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.09%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.03%)
SNGP 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.27%)
SSGC 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.82%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.74%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 154,661 Decreased By -1480.3 (-0.95%)
KSE30 47,178 Decreased By -542.6 (-1.14%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine: report

AFP Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 02:01pm

KYIV: Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday to support Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war with Russia, the Guardian reported.

Harry arrived in Kyiv via overnight train early on Friday, the paper reported, posting photos of him in a luxury carriage and being greeted on the platform in the Ukrainian capital.

His visit coincides with a trip to Kyiv by new British foreign minister Yvette Cooper, her fist overseas visit since taking up the role last week.

The prince was in Ukraine alongside a team from his Invictus Games Foundation, which supports wounded servicemen.

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told the Guardian. It reported he was due to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and around 200 Ukrainian veterans.

Harry, who will turn 41 on Monday, met his father King Charles III for the first time in nearly two years during a visit to Britain earlier this week.

The prince had become increasingly estranged from the rest of the royal family since stepping down from his royal duties and moving to California with his wife Meghan in 2020.

Ukraine Prince Harry Russia Ukraine talks Ukraine attacke Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha British foreign minister Yvette Cooper

Comments

200 characters

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine: report

Index-heavy stocks lead decline as KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,300 points

Bilawal demands govt to seek international aid for flood victims

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

Liven Pharma to raise Rs200mn via rights issue to fund new projects

Oil prices extend losses on oversupply, US demand concerns

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

No shooter threat found at US Naval Academy in Maryland, official says

Backward integration: Barkat Frisian Agro to invest Rs690mn in poultry farms, feed facility

Read more stories