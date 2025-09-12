BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-3.21%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 233.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.88%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
NBP 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PAEL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PRL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.09%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 155,703 Decreased By -438.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 47,530 Decreased By -190.2 (-0.4%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

At-Tahur Limited to establish wholly owned subsidiary in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2025 11:18am

At-Tahur Limited (PREMA) announced on Friday that its board had accorded approval for the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary company in Pakistan.

This was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company said that the Board of Directors of the company had accorded the approval “subject to applicable regulatory approvals and in compliance with laws of Pakistan”.

“The proposed wholly owned subsidiary company shall be engaged in trading of materials, including but not limited to maize silage, maize corn, bypass fat etc,” the listed company further said.

Moreover, the meeting also decided that the number of directors had been fixed at seven “to be elected in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company for three years”.

At-Tahur Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 2007.

The company is engaged in the production and processing of milk and dairy products.

AT TAHUR LIMITED PSX notice PSX notices PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

At-Tahur Limited to establish wholly owned subsidiary in Pakistan

Index-heavy stocks lead decline as KSE-100 opens in red

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Oil prices extend losses on oversupply, US demand concerns

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

No shooter threat found at US Naval Academy in Maryland, official says

Backward integration: Barkat Frisian Agro to invest Rs690mn in poultry farms, feed facility

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma expands into veterinary healthcare with new subsidiary

Read more stories