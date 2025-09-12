At-Tahur Limited to establish wholly owned subsidiary in Pakistan

At-Tahur Limited (PREMA) announced on Friday that its board had accorded approval for the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary company in Pakistan.

This was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company said that the Board of Directors of the company had accorded the approval “subject to applicable regulatory approvals and in compliance with laws of Pakistan”.

“The proposed wholly owned subsidiary company shall be engaged in trading of materials, including but not limited to maize silage, maize corn, bypass fat etc,” the listed company further said.

Moreover, the meeting also decided that the number of directors had been fixed at seven “to be elected in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company for three years”.

At-Tahur Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 2007.

The company is engaged in the production and processing of milk and dairy products.