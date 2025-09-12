Pakistan’s Citi Pharma expands into veterinary healthcare with new subsidiary

Citi Pharma Limited (CPHL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Citi Veterinary Limited (CVL), has commenced operations in Pakistan’s veterinary healthcare market, launching 32 products and targeting a turnover of Rs1.5 billion in FY25-26, with plans to scale operations to Rs10 billion within three years.

The pharma disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

CVL is initially launching 32 veterinary products, including vaccines, with Letters of Credit (LCs) already established for 8 products to ensure timely availability and supply. “For the financial year 2025-26, Citi Veterinary Limited is projecting an expected turnover of approximately PKR 1,500 million with a gross profit margin of 13%,” read the notice.

CPHL shared that its subsidiary’s strong and long-standing supply partnerships in China will play a vital role in ensuring consistent and reliable supply availability in Pakistan’s veterinary healthcare market.

“Our supply chain partners in China have already established dedicated veterinary divisions and have strongly encouraged Citi Veterinary Limited to tap into Pakistan’s veterinary sector. Looking ahead, Citi Veterinary Limited is ambitiously planning to scale operations and achieve a turnover target of Rs10 billion within the next three years,” read the notice.

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

CPHL shared that on the production front, Citi Veterinary Limited has submitted the layout plan to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and the inspection is expected to be held in December 2025.

“Allied facilities are already in place, and the company has acquired locally manufactured machinery while also establishing LCs for the import of additional machinery. With these measures in place, the production facility is expected to be ready for use, with trial production commencing by the end of Q4 of FY 2025-26 and the commercial production initiating from the start of FY2026-27,” Citi Pharma shared.

Moreover, CVL is also planning to establish Pakistan’s first dedicated veterinary API plant during FY 2026-27.

“Upon commencement of in-house production, the company anticipates an increase in its gross profit margin to approximately 25% reflecting stronger value addition and enhanced operational efficiency,” read the notice.

Earlier in February, CPHL decided to venture into the real estate sector with the formation of Citi REIT Management Company, its wholly owned subsidiary.

CPHL’s board also gave its approval for setting up an antibiotic plant for the formulation section.

Furthermore, the company back then shared that it was also engaging in discussions on the formation of a joint venture with international partners for the development of a hospital.