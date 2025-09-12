BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-3.21%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 233.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.88%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
NBP 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PAEL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PRL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.09%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 155,703 Decreased By -438.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 47,530 Decreased By -190.2 (-0.4%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WTA roundup: Beatriz Haddad-Maia survives, advances in Sao Paulo

  • Haddad Maia, who reached the fourth round of the US Open
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 10:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top-seeded and World No. 27 Beatriz Haddad Maia had trouble getting to the finish line, but did knock off Laura Pigossi, 6-1, 6-4, in a battle of Brazilians at the Sao Paulo Open on Thursday.

Haddad Maia, who reached the fourth round of the US Open, breezed through the first set in 36 minutes and took a 5-1 lead in the second set.

But the 31-year-old Pigossi proved to be a tough out, holding serve twice and breaking the highest-ranked Brazilian woman in the eighth game.

She won two of the first three points in the 10th game, but Haddad Maia won the final three points and captured the second-round match.

Haddad Maia on Friday will take on fifth-seeded Mexican Renata Zarazua, who bested Turkey’s Berfu Cengiz 6-4, 6-4. Zarazua defeated Madison Keys in the first round of the US Open.

Sublime Alcaraz outshines Sinner for second US Open title and top rank

Hungary’s Panna Udvardy defeated another home-country favorite, Ana Candiotto, 6-3, 6-3.

Guadalajara Open Akron The two top seeds, Belgium’s Elise Mertens and Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova, fell in the afternoon session during second-round play in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The top-seeded Mertens dropped a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 decision to France’s Elsa Jacquemot in a 2-hour, 31-minute thriller, while Andorra’s Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vanquished No. 2 Kudermetova 6-4, 6-2. Mertens was broken at 15-40 in the first game of the deciding set and lost her serve at love in the fifth game.

Jimenez Kasintseva fended off all four of her opponent’s break point chances, while capitalizing on 3 of 6.

In the other afternoon match, Colombia’s Emiliana Arango defeated Australian Storm Hunter 6-2, 6-2. No. 3 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the top seed remaining, was scheduled to face Canada’s Marina Stakusic in the evening session.

Two other second-round matches are on the program.

Sao Paulo WTA Jelena Ostapenko Haddad Maia

Comments

200 characters

WTA roundup: Beatriz Haddad-Maia survives, advances in Sao Paulo

Index-heavy stocks lead decline as KSE-100 opens in red

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Oil prices extend losses on oversupply, US demand concerns

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

No shooter threat found at US Naval Academy in Maryland, official says

Backward integration: Barkat Frisian Agro to invest Rs690mn in poultry farms, feed facility

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma expands into veterinary healthcare with new subsidiary

Read more stories