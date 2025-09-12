India bond yields likely to dip as US inflation data supports Fed cuts

BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-3.21%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 233.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.88%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
NBP 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PAEL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PRL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.09%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 155,703 Decreased By -438.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 47,530 Decreased By -190.2 (-0.4%)
  • The yield on the 10-year benchmark note is expected to be in the 6.45%-6.49% range
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 10:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to continue their dipping trend in early deals on Friday, after US inflation data did little to change expectations of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note is expected to be in the 6.45%-6.49% range, said a trader at a private bank. It closed at 6.4666% on Thursday.

Still, any large declines will be capped amid profit booking as well as ahead of fresh debt supply, as New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.17 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day.

“The positive momentum should sustain, and we could see 6.45% being tested on the benchmark bond yield, but auction results would be the key guiding factor for the next set of moves,” the trader said.

US yields fell, with the 10-year yield declining below 4% for the first time since April, after data showed August retail inflation rose 0.4% month-on-month from July’s 0.2% rise and was just above the 0.3% increase expected.

Year-on-year, the CPI rose 2.9% as expected, and was a bit higher than July’s 2.7% rise.

The data did little to change expectations of a rate cut from the Fed next week, with the odds of 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2025 rising to more than 80%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

India’s August inflation data, due on Friday, is pegged at 2.1%, compared with July’s 1.55% amid a fading “base effect” and rising food prices, according to a Reuters poll.

Indian government bond yields

