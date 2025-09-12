Wafi Energy donates 5,000 litres of fuel to NDMA

KARACHI: Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited has donated 5,000 liters of diesel and motor gasoline to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to support ongoing relief operations in flood-hit areas across the country.

This latest contribution comes on the heels of an earlier donation of 1,000 liters made by the company last month.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Nawaf bin Saeed Almalkiy, attended the handover ceremony and lauded the initiative. “It is heartening to see Wafi Energy, which reflects Saudi investment in Pakistan, being dedicated to serving the local communities in their hour of need,” he remarked.

Zubair Shaikh, CEO of Wafi Energy Pakistan, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to relief efforts, stating, “Wafi Energy remains committed to helping flood-affected communities and assisting NDMA in its critical role at this time of crisis.”

Brigadier Qasim Mahmood, Chief of Staff and Director General Coordination at NDMA, expressed gratitude for the support. “We are optimistic that the contribution will help us reach more flood victims to provide them with relief during these pressing times,” he said.

The NDMA has been coordinating nationwide relief and rehabilitation efforts following the recent floods that displaced thousands of families across several provinces.

