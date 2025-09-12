UAE inaugurates first fully automated shrimp farm by Pakistani entrepreneur

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates has officially launched its first fully automated shrimp farm, a pioneering initiative led by Asim Abrar, a forward-thinking entrepreneur from Pakistan. His commitment to sustainable agriculture and aquaculture innovation has made this groundbreaking project a reality in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The grand opening was graced by His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Srour Al Sharqi of Fujairah, alongside an esteemed gathering of UAE government officials, dignitaries and industry leaders.

Asim Abrar's efforts extend beyond business. His vision is to introduce modern and environmentally friendly farming solutions that contribute to food security in the UAE while also paving the way for replicable models in Pakistan. By integrating technology, efficiency, and sustainability, his work reflects a commitment to reshaping agriculture for the future.

With advanced automation and water temperature control systems, the farm produces 300 metric tons of shrimp every 90 days, enabling up to three annual crop cycles. This results in a total annual output of nearly 1,000 metric tons, establishing the facility as a leading contributor to the region’s seafood supply chain.

A fully equipped processing plant adjacent to the farm ensures seamless harvesting, processing and distribution maintaining product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The project integrates high tech Chinese aquaculture techniques, supported by skilled Chinese engineers and technicians. Their expertise ensures the farm operates with cutting edge technologies that optimize yield while minimizing environmental impact and reduced production costs, making high quality shrimp both sustainable and affordable.

