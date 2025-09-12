BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
Sindh govt urged to conduct topographical survey of Indus River

Recorder Report Published September 12, 2025

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has urged the Sindh government to immediately conduct a modern GPS, GIS and topographical survey of the Indus River, its delta, tributaries, canals and storm water drains and officially notify their actual width, boundaries and natural flow routes.

President Saleem Memon stated that in recent years, Sindh’s urban centres have repeatedly faced devastating destruction during monsoon rains. In past years, not only Karachi and Hyderabad but several other cities across Sindh suffered losses worth billions of rupees, primarily due to encroachments on drains and the blockage of natural water routes.

He stressed that unless the government secures these natural water channels on a scientific basis, both urban and industrial areas will continue to face severe threats in the future.

He highlighted the demand in the letter that after the survey, the officially notified widths and boundaries of the Indus River, canals and drains must be integrated with Google Maps and Survey of Pakistan records, ensuring public access and circulation to all relevant authorities including Development Authorities, Building Control Authority, Local Government bodies, and the Irrigation Department.

No future housing, industrial, or construction project should be allowed on these natural waterways once declared.

President further added that urban flooding has emerged as a major threat in Sindh. Old storm drains and natural watercourses have been encroached upon or blocked by illegal constructions.

In SITE Area Hyderabad, drains have been diverted, causing heavy industrial losses during monsoon seasons. He stressed that these encroachments must be cleared immediately and the drains must be restored to their original condition without delay.

He pointed out another alarming issue of illegal mining activities, particularly in the Kirthar Range areas. These activities have disturbed the natural flow of storm water, diverting it towards urban and industrial settlements. President Saleem Memon emphasized that with the growing impacts of climate change and intensified rainfall patterns; this issue has become a ministerial priority.

The Sindh government must now take urgent and practical measures to safeguard human lives, businesses and infrastructure. He said this initiative can position Sindh as a model province in environmental protection, urban planning and climate resilience, setting an example for the rest of Pakistan.

