Mandviwalla pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Recorder Report Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: In his message on the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, paid rich tribute to the founding leader and reaffirmed commitment to his vision.

“We pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary,” Senator Mandviwalla said on Thursday, adding that Jinnah’s leadership and democratic struggle gave Muslims a free homeland.

He noted that Quaid-e-Azam made democracy, constitutional supremacy, and equality the cornerstone of his struggle. “The real way to honour Quaid-e-Azam is to build Pakistan in line with his ideals - a country where justice, equality, and opportunities are ensured for all,” he emphasized.

Mandviwalla stressed that adherence to Jinnah’s principles could enable the nation to overcome challenges such as the recent devastating floods that have affected thousands of families in Punjab and other parts of the country.

