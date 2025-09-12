InnoVista, PAFLA launch ‘National Agentic AI Hackathon 2025’ in Pakistan

KARACHI: InnoVista, Pakistan’s premier innovation ecosystem enabler, in collaboration with Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), Google and Systems Limited launched the “National Agentic AI Hackathon 2025” to harness the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence in solving Pakistan’s most pressing challenges.

As the Hackathon’s Exclusive Technology Partner, Google will provide the expertise and resources needed to build the Agentic AI solutions. This hackathon will be a milestone that will open unprecedented opportunities for Pakistani developers and innovators to access cutting-edge AI tools on the Google Cloud Platform such as Vertex AI, and Firebase Studio.

This collaboration will be enabled by Google Developer Groups and Google Developer Experts to create a game changing impact on Pakistan’s technology ecosystem, equipping local talent with global-standard resources and practices that will accelerate innovation and enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness on the world stage.

Systems Limited joins as the Knowledge Partner, bringing unmatched technical depth and mentorship to guide participants, while the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) serves as the National Enabler & Outreach Partner, ensuring inclusivity and diverse representation across the country.

The National Agentic AI Hackathon will unfold across six major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Bahawalpur, engaging over 1,000 participants, with a strong focus on inclusivity and female participation. Shortlisted teams will receive mentorship from industry experts before competing in regional rounds, culminating in a Grand National Finale in Islamabad.

The hackathon will focus on critical thematic areas, including AgriTech with a focus on smart farming solutions, yield optimization, and irrigation efficiency. Fintech and access to finance, fraud detection, and financial inclusion, climate and disaster management and digital inclusion with a focus on rural digitization, education access, and affordable solutions, public health, urban planning and Infrastructure.

Through this initiative, InnoVista aims to catalyze a new wave of AI-driven innovation, foster cross-sector collaboration, and create a talent pipeline capable of driving Pakistan’s digital economy.

