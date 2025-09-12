Plan chalked out to check price hike in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Amid fear of panic buying, supply chain disruptions as well as hoarding and profiteering, the Steering Committee for Assessment of Inflationary Trends on Thursday chalked out an action plan to address the recent surge in prices, ensure stability in essential supplies and prevent any artificial price increases.

This was revealed by senior government officials to Business Recorder after the second meeting of the Steering Committee which met under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The Finance Minister also directed all relevant institutions, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), SUPARCO, and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), to work closely with provincial governments in completing accurate and timely crop damage assessments.

Sources revealed that all members of the committee were tasked with examining the root causes of inflation in line with their respective Terms of Reference (ToRs) and submitting actionable recommendations.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will closely monitor stock positions of essential commodities and share timely information with the public through mass media to discourage panic buying. It was further decided to use digital dashboard to identify supply chain disruptions as well as hoarding and profiteering. The data collected will be shared with law enforcement agencies for prompt action.

In addition, the Petroleum Division will provide PBS with relevant data of both protected and non-protected gas consumers, enabling more accurate assessments of price pressures.

Officials said the coordinated measures are aimed at stabilizing prices, protecting vulnerable groups, and curbing speculative practices that contribute to artificial shortages and inflationary pressures.

Official statement issued by the Finance Ministry noted that the Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to regularly monitor and address inflationary pressures, continued its detailed review of the key domestic and international factors influencing price dynamics in the country.

The Finance Minister underscored that controlling inflation and ensuring price stability remain among the top priorities of the government, especially to safeguard vulnerable and low-income households, including those affected by recent floods.

He noted that the Steering Committee had been tasked with closely tracking market developments, coordinating policy responses across federal and provincial levels, and recommending timely administrative measures to contain inflationary pressures and protect the purchasing power of the people.

The Committee carried out a comprehensive review of the entire basket of essential food items, taking stock of the latest changes in the Sensitive Price Index (SPI).

The prevailing trends in key commodities such as onions, tomatoes, rice, wheat, sugar, and edible oil were closely examined. The members discussed province- and region-wise supply changes and stock positions, as well as the import situation for certain basic food items.

It was noted that sufficient wheat stocks, excluding strategic reserves, are currently available. Initial assessments suggest that the damage to the rice and sugarcane crop is manageable.

The Finance Minister stressed the need for strict monitoring and vigilance against market speculation to prevent any artificial price increases.

The meeting also reviewed the preparation for the upcoming sowing season, with the Committee emphasizing the need for a proactive approach to ensure the timely availability of seeds and other agricultural inputs.

The meeting was attended by members of the Steering Committee, including Federal Secretaries and senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The Chair directed that the Steering Committee would meet again next week to review progress on the agreed actions and to take further timely measures to ensure price stability in the country.

