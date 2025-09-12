Profit-taking pulls index down

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed Thursday’s session in negative territory as profit-taking dominated the trading floor, snapping the bullish streak seen in earlier sessions.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 879.55 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 156,141.25 points against the previous day’s 157,020.80 points. The index had touched an intraday high of 157,816.77 points but later succumbed to selling pressure, hitting a low of 156,103.81 points before ending the session near its intraday low.

BRIndex100 settled at 16,057.97 points, down 116.37 points or 0.72 percent from the previous close, with a total turnover of 1,051.74 million shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 ended the session at 49,519.93 points, losing 408.2 points or 0.82 percent, as 544.22 million shares changed hands.

Topline Securities observed that the market remained volatile throughout the day, hitting an intraday high of 157,816 points, reflecting intermittent profit-taking. Positive contributions from MEBL, ILP, and KTML added a combined 152 points to the index. However, these gains were overshadowed by notable losses in ENGROH, PPL, MARI, EFERT, and FFC, which together shaved off 540 points from the benchmark.

Trading activity, however, remained buoyant with volumes crossing the 1.27 billion mark in the ready market, up from 996 million shares a day earlier. The traded value stood at Rs50.2 billion compared with Rs52.7 billion in the previous session.

Market capitalization declined to Rs18.335 trillion, down from Rs18.359 trillion in the preceding session, subtracting Rs25 billion, reflecting the overall bearish mood.

The market breadth showed a mixed picture with 225 companies posting gains, 223 ending in the red, and 39 remaining unchanged out of a total of 487 active scripts.

Among volume leaders, Agha Steel Industries dominated the session with over 113 million shares traded, closing higher at Rs 9.77. WorldCall Telecom followed with 85.6 million shares, though its price remained unchanged at Rs 1.59. K-Electric witnessed active trading of nearly 70 million shares, closing modestly higher at Rs 5.54.

On the gainers’ board, PIA Holding Company Limited recorded an extraordinary surge, jumping by Rs 323 to close at Rs 25,989, while Khyber Textile Mills also advanced sharply by Rs 151.20 to settle at Rs 1,671.36. Conversely, blue-chip stocks led the losers’ chart, with Nestle Pakistan declining by Rs 107.32 to close at Rs 8,363.89 and Hoechst Pakistan slipping Rs 95.58 to end at Rs 4,002.99.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index finished at 24,639.15, posting a gain of 32.72 points or 0.13 percent, with a total turnover of 4.62 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended at 13,265.11, down 115.88 points or 0.87 percent, on a volume of 52.98 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index closed the session at 45,360.39, declining by 212.55 points or 0.47 percent, with 62.23 million shares traded. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index settled at 25,690.37, losing 170.5 points or 0.66 percent, with a total volume of 84.97 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index recorded a decline of 180.64 points or 1.31 percent to close at 13,582.06, with 68.16 million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, the BR Technology & Communication Index stood at 3,414.15, gaining 9.81 points or 0.29 percent, with the highest turnover of 193.48 million shares.

JS Global, in its post-session commentary noted that profit-taking set in, gradually erasing earlier gains. The brokerage noted that investors maintain a cautious stance, emphasizing risk management and selective accumulation.

