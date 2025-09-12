Sindh faces the double whammy

KARACHI: Sindh is grappling with two big challenges — the Indus River rising in flood and Karachi struggling after heavy rains. Officials warned on Thursday that very high floods will keep building for another 48 hours before hitting Guddu Barrage and then moving down to Sukkur.

In Karachi, the rain has stopped but life is still hard. Many streets remain filled with sewage and garbage. Stagnant water has left neighborhoods dirty and smelly, making daily life miserable for residents.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the system that earlier hit Balochistan has weakened into a low-pressure patch over the northwest Arabian Sea. It is moving west and losing strength but is still sending clouds and drizzle over Karachi, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal.

The rest of Sindh is facing hot and humid weather. No major system is expected until September 15, when a westerly wave may reach northern Pakistan.

The Indus flood crest has been moving slowly. First expected on September 5, then shifted to the 6th, 7th, and until 10th, it is now expected around September 13. Experts said this delay is normal. Heavy water from the Sutlej and Ravi rivers has slowed the Indus, turning the crest into a huge mass that creeps downstream instead of rushing in one wave.

By Thursday morning, gauges were already flashing warnings. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Guddu was carrying more than 500,000 cusecs of water against its design capacity of 1.2 million. Inflows there may rise to 600,000. Sukkur had 441,000 cusecs and may go up to 470,000, while Kotri, though calmer, still held more than 257,000 cusecs.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, quoting the Flood Forecasting Division, confirmed that Guddu will reach very high flood levels within the next 24 hours and again within 48 hours from the bulletin time of 10:45 a.m. on September 11. Sukkur is also expected to face high flood levels after 24 hours and again after 48 hours.

Karachi will see little relief in coming days. The Met Office said Thursday was mostly cloudy with highs near 30 degrees Celsius and lows around 25. On Friday, drizzle may return at night or in the morning, with highs near 31. By Saturday, temperatures may reach 32 degrees with humidity climbing to 92 percent. Weak winds from the west and southwest will bring little comfort.

Meantime, Alkhidmat’s disaster management team carried out relief activities in Gadap, one of Karachi’s worst-hit suburban areas. The team distributed tents, tarpaulins, cooked meals, drinking water, and medicines to affected families, while also surveying the damage to mud houses. Alkhidmat stated that many homes had been destroyed, leaving residents without basic necessities, and pledged continued support.

The charity recalled that it had previously built a model village for flood victims in Gadap and emphasized that residents will not be abandoned in the current crisis. Volunteers also rescued stranded residents in Lyari River and low-lying areas during the rains earlier this week, and Alkhidmat reported that it is simultaneously supporting flood victims in Punjab.

The PDMA has put the whole province on round-the-clock alert. Deputy commissioners, police, and power companies including K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO have been told to prepare emergency measures. Rescue and welfare groups such as Edhi, Chhipa, and the Red Crescent are also on standby.

More than 45 provincial departments and military and police offices have been alerted. The PDMA has asked the media to spread the warning widely.

It appeared that with the Indus flood crest delayed but certain, and Karachi still trapped in dirty and humid conditions, Sindh has been told to brace for the worst in the days ahead.

