Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Following intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday rectified a major error in filing of income tax return by the salaried class and removed the condition of submitting “correct receipt value” from the return.

In this regard, the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) team of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) briefed the FTO during a hearing held at the FTO headquarters here on Thursday.

Taxpayers were receiving messages at the “IRIS portal”, stating, “Please enter the correct receipt value,” which could not be rectified despite repeated attempts by tax experts and lawyers.

Income tax returns: Pakistan salaried class encountering problems

The removal of this check has now enabled taxpayers to file their income tax returns by the deadline of September 30, 2025.

FTO Advisor/Registrar Khalid Javed and FTO Advisor (Income Tax) Muhammad Naseer Butt conducted the hearing.

The salaried class was presented by tax lawyers Khurram Shahzad and Waheed Shahzad Butt before the FTO.

During the hearing, PRAL officials said that the condition of submitting “correct receipt value” was added in the return on the directive of the FBR. This check in the income tax return has been removed following the instructions of the FBR. The issue has been fixed and taxpayers can now proceed for filing of their income tax returns for the tax year 2025.

PRAL officials said that the PRAL has also launched a very simple return exclusively designed for salaried individuals. The salaried class has the option to file a simple return or a regular return.

Senior Advisors FTO directed the PRAL that the system must highlight/explain reason for any “error” that appeared on the IRIS portal during the filing of the income tax return to facilitate the taxpayer. The taxpayers should know what is the actual “error” is hindering further processing of the return.

FTO’s Senior Advisors added that we are hearing terminologies like digitization, transformation plan, and reforms, but the taxpayers should be assisted in filing of returns.

