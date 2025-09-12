BML 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.26%)
India’s Nifty 50 logs longest winning streak in four months

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, its longest daily winning streak in over four months, with optimism over US-India trade talks trumping profit-booking seen in information technology shares.

The Nifty 50 edged up 0.13 percent to 25,005.5, and the BSE Sensex added 0.15 percent to 81,548.73.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

The Nifty and Sensex have risen 1.7 percent each in seven sessions driven by multiple factors, including recent domestic tax cuts, expectations of a US rate cut and improving sentiment around the trade negotiations.

While equities extended gains, the rupee hit a record low as punitive US tariffs on Indian goods, which kicked in last month, intensified foreign outflows and left it among Asia’s most vulnerable currencies.

