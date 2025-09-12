Vietnam coffee market subdued

HANOI: Trading activity stayed lacklustre in Vietnam this week due to coffee bean shortages ahead of the upcoming season, while rains continued to hamper harvesting in Indonesia, traders said on Thursday.

In the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, farmers sold beans at 114,500-116,800 dong (USD4.34-USD4.42) per kg, compared with last week’s 114,600-115,300 dong.

“As we approach the upcoming crop season, traders tend to wait for new beans while keeping a close eye on the weather,” a trader based in the coffee belt said.

Traders also noted that it was too soon to have proper estimates about the output of the crop. However, given current weather conditions, “it is very likely a good one,” according to one trader. Robusta coffee settled USD106, or 1 percent, higher, at USD4,477 a metric ton on Wednesday.

Vietnam exported 1.1 million metric tons of coffee in the August-January period, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, government data showed.