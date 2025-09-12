BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.65%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
DGKC 240.85 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (2.88%)
FCCL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.25%)
HUBC 197.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.02%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.83%)
SNGP 134.80 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.8%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.86%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,202 Increased By 60.5 (0.04%)
KSE30 47,716 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.01%)
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Vietnam coffee market subdued

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

HANOI: Trading activity stayed lacklustre in Vietnam this week due to coffee bean shortages ahead of the upcoming season, while rains continued to hamper harvesting in Indonesia, traders said on Thursday.

In the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, farmers sold beans at 114,500-116,800 dong (USD4.34-USD4.42) per kg, compared with last week’s 114,600-115,300 dong.

“As we approach the upcoming crop season, traders tend to wait for new beans while keeping a close eye on the weather,” a trader based in the coffee belt said.

Traders also noted that it was too soon to have proper estimates about the output of the crop. However, given current weather conditions, “it is very likely a good one,” according to one trader. Robusta coffee settled USD106, or 1 percent, higher, at USD4,477 a metric ton on Wednesday.

Vietnam exported 1.1 million metric tons of coffee in the August-January period, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, government data showed.

Coffee coffee prices coffee rates Vietnam coffee market

