BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
BOP 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.97%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 103.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.13%)
DCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.29%)
DGKC 239.38 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (2.25%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.46%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
GCIL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.04%)
HUBC 197.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.84%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
MLCF 106.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.45%)
NBP 177.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.99%)
PAEL 55.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.4%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
PIBTL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
POWER 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.64%)
PPL 196.66 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (2.83%)
PREMA 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PRL 32.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.37%)
SNGP 135.00 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.96%)
SSGC 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.2%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.05%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Oil prices slide on oversupply

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

NEW YORK: Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday on concerns over softening US demand and broad oversupply that offset threats to output from the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were down $1.11, or 1.6%, to $66.38 a barrel at 11:34 a.m. EDT (1534 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.20, or 1.9%, to $62.47.

“Oil prices are falling today in response to bearish IEA (International Energy Agency) headlines, which suggest massive oversupply on the oil market next year,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank.

The IEA said in its monthly report that world oil supply will rise more rapidly than expected this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, a group known as OPEC+, increase output.

OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise production from October. However, in a report published after the one from the IEA, OPEC kept non-OPEC supply and demand forecasts for the year unchanged, citing steady demand.

The market was torn between a perceived supply shortage due to a rise in tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine and actual oversupply from higher OPEC+ production and swelling stocks, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports to China are set to surge in October, several trade sources told Reuters on Thursday, with state-controlled energy firm Aramco shipping about 1.65 million barrels per day in October, compared with 1.43 million bpd allocated in September.

The market is also questioning how long China could continue to absorb barrels and keep Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) inventories low, said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, adding that investors were also watching for further sanctions affecting Russian oil.

In Russia, the world’s second-biggest producer of crude behind the US in 2024, revenue from crude and oil products sales declined in August to one of the lowest levels seen since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the IEA said.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen discussed efforts to restrict Russian energy trade during talks in Brussels, with Jorgensen saying the European Union’s planned deadlines were ambitious but there is a need to speed the process.

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil oil rates Brent crude oil rates WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices slide on oversupply

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories