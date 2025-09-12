BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 85,770 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,703 tonnes of import cargo and 26,067 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 59,703 tonnes comprised of53,891 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,318 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 571 tonnes of Chickpeas, & 2,923 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,067 tonnes comprised of, 20,812 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, &, 5,255 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 04 ships namely, Hyundai Saturn, Ever Smart, Huu Fa, & Fareast Harmony, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Glovis Treasure, X-Press Carina, Elm Galaxy, & Kmtc Nhava Sheva, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Koi and IVS Windor left the port on Thursday morning, while another ship ‘Hansa Africa’ expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 198,008 tonnes, comprising 154,034 tonnes imports cargo and 43,974 export cargo carried in 5,241 Containers (3,161 TEUs Imports &2,080 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier ‘Hafnia Shanon’ carrying Mogas expected to take berths at FOTCO on Thursday September 11th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust KPT Activities of Karachi Port Trust

