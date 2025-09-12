Eighth CIIE to be held at Shanghai in November

ISLAMABAD: The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held from November 5 to 10, 2025, in Shanghai, is set to provide Pakistan with a valuable opportunity to showcase its products, reduce the trade gap, and expand economic cooperation with China.

With China being Pakistan’s second-largest export destination, the CIIE is seen as a gateway to global markets. The event is expected to inject new momentum into Pakistan-China economic relations, strengthen cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and open fresh opportunities for Pakistani enterprises to tap into China’s import market.

A high-profile promotion event for the expo was held in Islamabad on Wednesday. Organized by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) Karachi Branch under the guidance of the CIIE Bureau and the Chinese Embassy, the event is aimed at empowering Pakistani enterprises to seize CIIE opportunities and expand into the vast Chinese market.

Key Pakistani institutions, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), and the Chambers of Commerce of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, lent their support. The event was attended by over 50 representatives from the Pakistani federal government, chambers of commerce, associations, and entrepreneurs, particularly from the agriculture and food sectors of both China and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Embassy Minister-Counselor Yang Guangyuan underscored the expo’s role in strengthening bilateral trade. Referring to past expos, he noted that Pakistan emerged as one of the best participants and achieved significant milestones in securing trade deals. He stated that the leaders of both countries have agreed to expand trade and investment partnerships to realize the full potential for the better future of their peoples.

Li Guoqing, Deputy Director-General of the CIIE Bureau, stressed that the CIIE has already helped over 180 Pakistani enterprises explore the Chinese market, with high-quality products from Pakistan becoming one of the expo’s highlights. He sincerely invited Pakistani businesses to continue bringing their specialty products to the CIIE, assuring that the CIIE Bureau would provide full support in trade matchmaking, publicity, and promotion.

Zhou Bo, CEO of ICBC Karachi Branch, stated that as a core financial partner of CPEC, ICBC has always served as a financial bridge between the two nations.

He noted that the government of Pakistan has set an export target of $35.3 billion for this fiscal year. Given that China, Pakistan’s second-largest export destination, recorded goods imports worth $2.54 trillion in 2024, he emphasized the immense market potential. “Promoting the expansion of Pakistani enterprises’ exports to China is one of the important tasks under CPEC. ICBC is willing to act as the ‘financial engine’ for Pakistani enterprises entering the Chinese market,” Zhou Bo said. He added that by using the CIIE as a link, ICBC aims to facilitate deep integration between Pakistan’s quality industries and the Chinese market, jointly writing a new chapter in China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation.

Muhammad Arifullah, Director Incharge of TDAP Islamabad, introduced that TDAP is continuously advancing trade exchanges and market diversification strategies between the two countries under the CPEC framework. He announced that this year, TDAP will organize 20 enterprises to participate in the 8th CIIE, covering sectors such as textiles, food, and agricultural products, aiming to deepen China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation and expand opportunities in the Chinese market.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh remarked that the CIIE is a vital platform for Pakistan to showcase its national brand, cultural diversity, and export strengths.

He emphasized, “For Pakistan, the CIIE offers a golden chance to highlight our national brand, cultural diversity, and export capabilities.” He proposed prioritizing early planning and impactful presence at future CIIEs, expanding export coverage especially in semi-processed and value-added sectors, enhancing business facilitation through China’s regional exhibitions, trade forums, and virtual engagement platforms, and promoting cross-border industrial collaboration and joint ventures in textiles, agri-foods, and green energy.

“The CIIE is more than an expo; it is a platform to deepen mutual prosperity and strategic partnership,” Sheikh concluded. “FPCCI is committed to steering an enduring, dynamic engagement between Pakistan’s business community and the opportunities China offers.”

Experts from the CIIE Bureau highlighted tailored opportunities for Pakistani businesses, while ICBC showcased cross-border financial solutions to support exporters in accessing China’s vast market.

