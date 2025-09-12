State broadcaster anchors: NA body seeks formulation of code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has called for the immediate formulation of a comprehensive code of conduct for all state broadcaster anchors, following a controversy in which a PTV anchor made derogatory remarks against a particular ethnicity.

The committee, which met on Thursday at the Pak-China Friendship Centre with MNA Pullain Baloch in the chair, stressed that everyone drawing remuneration from the national exchequer must be bound by clear ethical guidelines to prevent incidents that threaten national unity and inter-provincial harmony.

The committee strongly condemned the remarks, which caused widespread distress. Terming the initial response by PTV management as inadequate, members recommended permanent blacklisting of the anchor and financial recovery from him to address the damage caused to national harmony.

Secretary Information informed the committee that the anchor’s contract was first suspended and later terminated as soon as the offensive vlog surfaced. She added that the individual was hired during the caretaker government and clarified that PTV currently allows cross-posting of anchors between different media outlets.

The committee was briefed on the Department of Digital Communications (DCD), which was established to safeguard national security, counter disinformation, and promote religious harmony. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, DCD plays a central role in monitoring threats and generating counter-narratives.

It was highlighted that DCD had been instrumental in presenting Pakistan’s official stance after the Post-Pahalgham Pak-India conflict and in combating Fitna al Khawaraj propaganda campaigns.

The committee instructed the Ministry to expedite the appointment of a Pakistan Information Commission member from civil society within two months. It also called for strict financial controls at APP following reports of embezzlement from its accounts.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nadeem Abbas, Kiran Imran Dar, Asia NazTanoli, Kiran Haider, Salahuddin Junejo, Sehar Kamran, Syed Amin UlHaque, Rana Ansar, and Shaheen, along with Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, senior ministry officials, and heads of attached departments.

