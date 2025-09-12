BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Floods expected to reverse gains made by economic team

Anjum Ibrahim Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 07:02am

“So, what’s the fallout?”

“Well, the floods in the country would reverse the painstaking economic gains by the economic team leaders and…”

“Can you narrow down what you mean by gains?”

“Hey, are you a member of the Opposition…”

“The opposition is kinda split so you need to narrow that down too.”

“Well, there is the Third Wife with a love of eggs…”

“Shut up.”

“Seriously the two women loyal to The Third Wife are the ones who present a different narrative on social media, notably that The Sister of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has a love of eggs that transcends…”

“You heard the expression the sins of the father must not be visited on the sons – or in this case the sins of the sister and the loyalist cannot be placed on the Third Wife, who incidentally has never ever mentioned eggs publicly – in leaked tapes or videos or whatever.”

“I would have to agree, she is more obsessed with poison and slow poison at that because poison should not take years right!”

“Right, the Australian woman who poisoned her in-laws used a quick acting poison and has been jailed for many life times.”

“Right, so is the Sister poisoning…”

“Good heavens; no!anyway, floods are expected to reverse gains made by the economic team –gains in lower inflation and a contracting current account deficit.”

“Right, right, so easy come easy go.”

“Don’t be flippant.”

“Or else?”

“Or else I will buy eggs and…”

“Now who is being flippant.”

PARTLY FACETIOUS

