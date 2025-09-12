BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
Principles of Quaid-e-Azam: IK calls for renewed commitment

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing political uncertainty, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for a renewed commitment to the founding principles of justice, democracy, and moral governance championed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message marking the 77th death anniversary of the father of the nation, posted on X, Khan emphasised that Jinnah’s vision extended beyond the creation of a Muslim homeland to the establishment of a democratic state firmly rooted in Islamic values.

“Moral governance, rule of law, and religious freedom were central to Jinnah’s vision,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) commitment despite escalating political repression.

Khan’s statement comes as PTI faces intensified government action, including the arrest of party leaders, legal challenges, and restrictions on political gatherings – developments that have further unsettled the country’s volatile political landscape.

Reiterating PTI’s claim to Jinnah’s legacy, Khan called on masses to rally behind the Quaid’s vision of an Islamic welfare state founded on equality, justice, and constitutionalism.

“On this day of reflection, PTI renews its resolve to build a Pakistan where the Constitution is the supreme guardian of justice and every citizen is treated equally,” he said.

Khan concluded by quoting Jinnah’s 1948 radio address: “Islam and its idealism have taught us democracy. Islam has taught equality, justice, and fair play to everybody.”

PTI Imran Khan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah 77th death anniversary of Quaid e Azam Principles of Quaid e Azam

