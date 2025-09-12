BML 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
Hearing of Mahrung’s plea: Justice Dogar, Mazari exchange harsh words

Terence J Sigamony Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and advocate Imaan Mazari exchanged harsh words during the hearing of a petition seeking the removal of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrung Baloch’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A single judge bench of Justice Dogar on Thursday was hearing the petition filed by Mahrung Baloch through her legal team, comprising advocates Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatta.

At the onset of the proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani informed that any decision on removing Mahrung’s name from the ECL would require approval from the federal cabinet. He advised that the petitioner should first approach the cabinet sub-committee for relief.

However, the proceeding turned argumentative when the Chief Justice made pointed remarks directed at Mazari. “You should keep your mouth shut and stay within the limits of respect,” said the CJ, apparently irked by Mazari’s remarks, which she had uttered while talking to a YouTube channel.

Justice Dogar, addressing Mazari, stated, “Now, if I pass an order, Mazari will go downstairs and hold a programme saying a dictator is sitting in the court.” Though the exact context of the remark was unclear, it appeared to reference previous public statements or criticisms made by the lawyer outside the courtroom.

Mazari defended herself, asserting that her personal opinions were protected under the right to free speech and should not impact her client’s case. “I am here with a legal brief, not in a personal capacity,” she insisted.

The exchange grew more intense as Justice Dogar warned Mazari of potential contempt of court proceedings. Turning to her husband and co-counsel, Hadi Ali Chatta, the Chief Justice added, “Hadi sahib, explain it to her... if I hold her someday...”

IHC Chief Justice said that “you commented that I am not a judge but a dictator, why shouldn’t contempt of court proceedings be initiated against you?” Unfazed, Mazari accused the court of threatening lawyers and said, “Go ahead with contempt proceedings.” She maintained that she had not acted outside the bounds of the law or the Constitution.

The bench deferred the case until September 16.

IHC Islamabad High Court ECL Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar

