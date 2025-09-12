IBA’s executive director Dr S Akbar Zaidi honoured

ISLAMABAD: IBA Karachi announced that its Executive Director, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, has been honored with the prestigious CEO Award at the CEO Summit held in Islamabad, hosted by CEO Club Pakistan and the World CEO Forum.

The Award recognises Dr Zaidi’s outstanding leadership, vision, and transformative contributions to higher education in Pakistan. Under his stewardship, IBA has strengthened its academic excellence, fostered global collaborations, and recently achieved the prestigious AACSB Accreditation, placing IBA among the top 6 percent of business schools worldwide.

The accolade is a testament to Dr Zaidi’s outstanding leadership, vision, and transformative contributions to higher education in Pakistan and is a testament to his dedication to shaping IBA Karachi as a world class institution of innovation, inclusivity, diversity and global competitiveness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025