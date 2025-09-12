AKU launches campus in Uganda, marking its largest expansion since 1983

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University (AKU) officially inaugurated its new campus in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, a historic moment that marks the University’s first full-scale campus development outside of Pakistan since its founding.

The inauguration of the new academic facilities and student residences was presided over by AKU’s Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan, and the President of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The event also marked the commencement of construction for the Aga Khan University Hospital, Kampala. Dignitaries present included Her Excellency the First Lady, Honourable Janet Museveni, along with AKU Pro-Chancellor Princess Zahra Aga Khan and Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan.

This new-site development is the most significant undertaking by AKU since its establishment in Pakistan in 1983. It is a direct fulfillment of the original Charter granted by the Government of Pakistan, which designated AKU as an international university. The land was generously provided by the Government of Uganda through President Museveni. Funding for construction was provided by the University’s Chancellor, generous donors and the Government of Germany’s BMZ and KfW.

“At this campus, AKU will invest in developing the potential of Ugandans,” His Highness the Aga Khan said. “My hope is that ambitious young people and skilled professionals will not need to leave their home country to study or practice at the highest level. And many Ugandans will not have to travel abroad to obtain advanced health care.”

The 60-acre campus, located in the Nakawa area, features state-of-the-art facilities, including a seven-storey University Centre, a nine-storey student housing building, and a four-storey ambulatory care building. At full capacity, the campus will serve 700 students and be home to 100 faculty members. Later this month, the first cohort of undergraduate students will begin the new four-year Bachelor of Nursing Science programme, building on AKU’s legacy of graduating over 1,500 Ugandan nurses.

The 101-bed Aga Khan University Hospital, Kampala, will enable Ugandans to receive advanced medical care locally and train the next generation of healthcare specialists. Once complete, the hospital will be integrated into the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) health and education system across East Africa.

“With these academic, residential and clinical foundations, we will expand our School of Nursing and Midwifery in Kampala, building on more than two decades of work and 1,500 Ugandan graduates,” said Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, AKU Vice Chancellor and President. “For the first time in Uganda, AKU will also train physicians and launch postgraduate medical education in many needed fields such as surgery, cardiology and others.”

