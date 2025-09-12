BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
Print 2025-09-12

Distinguished graduates: IBA Karachi hosts alumni excellence awards 2024

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: IBA Karachi proudly the IBA Alumni Excellence Awards 2024, a celebration that recognised the remarkable achievements of its alumni across various fields. Despite the overcast skies, a strong alumni turnout demonstrated their unwavering support for their peers and predecessors, honouring those whose dedication has made significant contributions to Pakistan and society.

The event acknowledged the contributions of the awardees in a wide range of professional fields, including energy and the corporate sector, entrepreneurship, corporate banking, philanthropy, diversity & inclusion, and sports.

Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Affairs, Resource Mobilization and Corporate Affairs, IBA Karachi, hosted the event and welcomed the guests to the awards ceremony. Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, addressed the audience, emphasizing that the legacy of IBA extends far beyond the classroom. He highlighted the success stories of alumni who have ventured into the world and established their names. Dr Zaidi also celebrated IBA’s recent accomplishments and encouraged alumni to remain connected to their alma mater, fostering a deep sense of community and collaboration.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO, Topline Securities Limited, and IBA’s alumni representative on the IBA BoG, shared the recent initiatives he had instituted to create a more engaged global alumni by establishing new chapters.

The list of the IBA Alumni Excellence Award Winners 2024 includes, Azima Dhanjee, Co-Founder, ConnectHear (Class of 2020); Hamza Abdul Rauf, CEO, Telemart (Class of 2020); Tabarak Ur Rehman Chaudhry (Class of 2018); Dr Muhammad Imran, Group Head, Islamic Banking, Bank Alfalah Limited (Class of 1998); Syed Taha, Managing Director & CEO, Pakistan State Oil (Class of 1998); Farrukh Sabzwari, CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange (Class of 1992); Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO, Habib Bank Limited (Class of 1986); Tariq Kirmani, Chairman, Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited and Pakistan Refinery Limited (Class of 1968). Each recipient has excelled in their domains and helped place IBA and Pakistan on the map through their achievements.

Notable attendees included Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman, AKD Group; Muhammad Zubair, former Governor of Sindh; Mushtaq Chhapra, founder, The Citizens Foundation; Tabish Hashmi, Digital Media Influencer, Standup Comedian, and Host; Asif Peer, CEO, Systems Ltd; Ruhail Muhammad, CEO, Lucky Electric Power Co.; Shabbir Diwan, CEO, Gatron Industries Limited; Amir Paracha, CEO, Unilever Pakistan; Mian Mohammad Abdullah, Founder, Sapphire Group of Companies; Mr. Saeed Allawala, Chairman, Atco Laboratories; Atif Bajwa, CEO, Bank Alfalah Limited; Aamir Altaf Qureshi, Managing Director, Hilton Pharma; Sardar Abdul Rahim, Owner, Bar B Q Tonight. Dr Abdullah Sheikh, Dean IBA-SBS, several faculty and staff members, and IBA BoG members were also in attendance.

The evening served as a testament to the enduring spirit and influence of IBA Karachi’s graduates, inspiring the next generation to continue the tradition of excellence.

