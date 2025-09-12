BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
Homage paid to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: The 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Thursday with the renewed pledge to follow his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for eternal peace of his soul and peace and prosperity of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the main leader of the Muslims of the sub-continent who got them united under the umbrella of All-India Muslim League. He passed away on this day in 1948.

Radio and Television presented special programmes to honour Quaid-e-Azam’s enduring legacy. Quran Khawani was held for the eternal peace of departed soul.

The analysts urged Pakistanis to draw inspiration from his vision of justice, equality, tolerance and democracy. “Quaid-e-Azam created a homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent and also gave them dignity, identity, and self-respect,” they said, adding: “The entire nation salutes Quaid-e-Azam’s political vision and statesmanship, which led to the establishment of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent despite immense challenges.”

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, said that on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the nation pays tribute to his struggle, sacrifices, and leadership. She noted that due to the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam and his companions, Pakistan emerged on the world map as an independent state, a legacy that will always be remembered.

She also commemorated the seventh death anniversary of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, lauding her services for democracy. Azma Bokhari said that during testing times, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz stood firm and became the strong voice of PML-N.

