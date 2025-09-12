BML 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
Punjab CS orders expansion of flood relief camps in Alipur

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the district administration to mobilize all available resources and expand the number of flood relief camps to ensure adequate shelter and essential services for those affected by recent floods.

The Chief Secretary issued these instructions on Thursday during his visit to flood-hit areas of Tehsil Alipur where he reviewed ongoing rescue and relief operations. He met with displaced families, listened to their grievances, and assured them of the Punjab government’s full support.

“You are not alone in this difficult time. The government will do everything possible to help ease your suffering,” Zaman told flood victims, stressing that there would be no shortage of resources for relief and rehabilitation.

