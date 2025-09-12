BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.55%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.57%)
DGKC 240.00 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (2.52%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.48%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.15%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
MLCF 107.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.03%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.79 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.9%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.95%)
SNGP 134.95 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.92%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.01%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-12

Hassaan Niazi’s plea: notices issued

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments for arguments on September 16 on objections raised by registrar office on a petition of Hassaan Khan Niazi, a nephew of former PTI chairman Imran Khan challenging his handing over to the army and subsequent trial in the military court.

The registrar office had objected that a certified copy of the commanding officer’s impugned order was not attached with the petition and that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum before moving the court. Niazi was handed over to the military for trial in May 09 riots case and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The petitioner contended that after his arrest in the May 9 riots case, he was not produced before a civilian court and was instead handed over to the military by Sarwar Road police. He argued that this handover was illegal as it was not based on any judicial order. The petitioner asked the court to set aside the impugned notification of the commanding officer authorizing his custody to the military, and declare all proceedings before the military court unlawful. He further asked the court to order his release or production before an anti-terrorism court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore High Court Hassaan Khan Niazi corps commander house attack case May 09 riots case

Comments

200 characters

Hassaan Niazi’s plea: notices issued

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories