Hassaan Niazi’s plea: notices issued

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments for arguments on September 16 on objections raised by registrar office on a petition of Hassaan Khan Niazi, a nephew of former PTI chairman Imran Khan challenging his handing over to the army and subsequent trial in the military court.

The registrar office had objected that a certified copy of the commanding officer’s impugned order was not attached with the petition and that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum before moving the court. Niazi was handed over to the military for trial in May 09 riots case and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The petitioner contended that after his arrest in the May 9 riots case, he was not produced before a civilian court and was instead handed over to the military by Sarwar Road police. He argued that this handover was illegal as it was not based on any judicial order. The petitioner asked the court to set aside the impugned notification of the commanding officer authorizing his custody to the military, and declare all proceedings before the military court unlawful. He further asked the court to order his release or production before an anti-terrorism court.

