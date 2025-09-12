BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
UAF devising policy recommendations on corn crop

Published 12 Sep, 2025

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad is devising policy recommendations on Genetically Modified (GM) and non-GM corn in Pakistan: challenges and opportunities meant to tap the potential that will base on experts and stakeholders advice on scientific basis.

In this regard, a consultative meeting was arranged by Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics (PBG) that was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, while Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali,

Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman PBG Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal, Chair Agriculture Policy Prof Dr Asif Kamran, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Khalid Aziz from Rafhan Maize, Ch Asif Ali and other notables spoke on the occasion.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said maize is the third most important cereal crop in the country after wheat and rice.

He added that we have to adopt such technologies that will increase productivity and cope with climatic changes. He said that in the financial year 2025, maize cultivation in Pakistan is estimated at 1.44 million hectares. Production of maize is estimated at 8.24 million tonnes marking a decline from the previous year’s 9.74 million tonnes, primarily due to reduced sowing.

Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali praised the university initiatives for mapping out recommendation on corn. He said that in the face of agricultural challenges we have to come up climate-resilient technology.

