Exports to Bangladesh can be enhanced to USD3bn: FPCCI

KARACHI: Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, has stated that Pakistan’s exports to Bangladesh can be enhanced to USD 3 billion within a couple of years from the current export volume of approximately USD 800 million; whereas, medium-term export potential to Bangladesh stands at USD 5-7 billion.

It is pertinent to note that he represented FPCCI at the DyeChem Bangladesh 2025 Expo; where, he inaugurated Pakistan Pavilion along with HE Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Bangladesh at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre, Purbachal, Dhaka.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan assured his full support for the Pakistani exporters to Bangladesh; emphasizing the need to capture their due share in Bangladesh’s growing market.

SVP FPCCI maintained that Bangladesh is a global textile and apparel powerhouse as one of the world’s largest garment exporter; therefore, Bangladesh is a key export market for textile chemicals and dyestuffs for Pakistan. The 48th DyeChem Bangladesh 2025 Expo provides a direct pathway to connect with a USD 47 billion textile and apparel industry that continues to grow year after year, he added.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon expressed his optimism on the fact that Pakistan Pavilion has been established for the first time in this very important exhibition of international significance vis-a-vis textile chemicals. He explained that DyeChem is an exclusive and only international exhibition of Bangladesh on all kinds of Dyestuffs and Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

The 48th DyeChem Bangladesh 2025 Expo is set to once again establish the brotherly country of Bangladesh as a leading destination in the global textile and chemical industries – standing as the largest and most prestigious exhibition in Bangladesh; exclusively focused on global dyestuff, fine chemicals and specialty chemicals for the textile and apparel industries.

As part of the globally renowned Textile Series of Exhibitions organized by CEMS-Global USA, the event serves as a pivotal platform for manufacturers, suppliers, industry professionals, fostering innovation, collaboration and growth in the Dyestuff and Chemical sectors.

Squib Fayyaz Magoon appreciated TDAP’s initiative; acknowledging Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Chief Executive of TDAP, for facilitating Pakistan’s participation on the request of Atif Ikram Shaikh, President FPCCI.

He also appreciated Mr. Haroon Ali Khan, Chairman PCMA, for his motivation to chemical manufacturers of Pakistan to participate in the exhibition. Additionally, he also had a fruitful meeting with Marcelo Cesa, Ambassador of Argentina in Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the expo.

