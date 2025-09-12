Building collapse incidents: WCLA helps save lives

LAHORE: The teams from the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) took prompt action to protect residents during the recent monsoon rains, successfully avoiding any loss of life despite the collapse of several buildings.

The Authority told the media on Thursday that all hazardous buildings had been vacated based on a detailed pre-monsoon survey conducted earlier this season. Over the past three days, five houses collapsed in the walled city due to heavy and persistent rains. The affected houses include D-1490, D-969, and D-670 in Sootar Mandi, H-671 in Kucha Chiraghan and F-393. After each collapse, WCLA staff quickly arrived at the scene to clear debris from pathways, ensuring safe pedestrian movement and public safety.

WCLA Deputy Director of Building Control Ali Islam Gill explained that notices had previously been served to the occupants of the dangerous houses, leading to their evacuation. “We ensured that no harm came to human life during the monsoon rains,” he stated.

Gill added that the WCLA remains dedicated to protecting both residents and heritage structures within the Walled City. “Preventive surveys, evacuation efforts, and ongoing monitoring are fundamental components of the Authority’s strategy to minimize risks during the monsoon season,” he said.

Commenting on her team’s efforts, WCLA Director General Maleeha Rashid emphasised that the safety of the residents is their top priority. “By conducting pre-monsoon surveys and evacuating high-risk structures, we were able to prevent any loss of life. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to implement all possible measures to ensure public safety during the ongoing monsoon season,” she added.

