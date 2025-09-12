Punjab set to start HPV vaccination drive from 15th

LAHORE: Punjab is all set to introduce HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer related to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) following campaign from 15th to 27th September, 2025.

The Director Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) Punjab Dr Samra Khurram expressed these views while speaking at an orientation seminar for journalists at a local hotel here on Thursday.

She said that preparations are afoot to ensure each and every girl is vaccinated especially in the marginalized settings. Present in the event were Country Director Jhpeigo Dr Aminah Khan, Country Ambassador International Papilloma Virus Society Dr Noreen Zafar, Dean IPH Dr Saira Afzal, representative WHO Aniba Khalid, UNICEF Immunization Officer Dr Khurram Mubeen Khan and others.

In her opening remarks, DHS EPI underscored the government’s commitment to public health. “The introduction of the HPV vaccine is a monumental step in our fight against vaccine-preventable diseases. This campaign is a testament to the Punjab government’s resolve to safeguard the health of our future generations and align our public health goals with global best practices.” The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, targeting girls aged 9 to 14, is set to begin in Punjab and other provinces on September 15, 2025.

The main session led by Dr Samra Khurram, provided journalists with key facts on cervical cancer, the HPV virus, and the comprehensive strategy for vaccine delivery. The presentation covered the disease burden in Pakistan, vaccine safety and efficacy, and a detailed overview of the campaign’s rationale and approach. “Cervical cancer is a preventable tragedy that affects thousands of women in Pakistan every year,” stated Dr Samra. “Our goal is to ensure that over 8 million girls between the ages of 9 and 14 receive this life-saving vaccine. This is more than a campaign; we are building a shield of protection for our daughters, sisters, and mothers against a devastating disease.”

The briefing also featured an introductory video on the HPV vaccine, followed by a Q&A session where a panel of experts, including Dr Noreen Zafar, Dr Saira Afzal, and others addressed common queries and concerns, debunked myths, and emphasized the importance of community awareness.

Dr Aminah Khan Country Director Jhpiego expressed her gratitude for the partnership, stating, “Jhpeigo is proud to stand with the Government of the Punjab on this historic initiative. Our collaboration is a powerful example of how public-private partnerships can drive meaningful change. We are committed to providing our technical expertise to ensure the successful and equitable rollout of this vaccine across the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025