Green economy: Pakistan PM’s Youth Programme chief explains criticality

Muhammad Saleem Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 08:11am

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that green economy had changed into multi trillion dollar industry from multi-billion dollar industry.

“Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was providing conducive environment to girls to excel in all fields of life,” he said, adding: “The incumbent government was making all out efforts for stable and prosperous Pakistan besides empowering youth.”

Speaking at a ceremony here on Thursday, Mashhood urged the youth to register online on the Digital Youth Hub, which is an AI-based platform that operates on merit. He added that digital youth hub initiative provides complete merit-based opportunities to youth besides empowering them to grow, explore and lead their future. He said the government is providing equal opportunities for young people to grow.

He announced that Pakistan’s first e-sports federation and policy will be launched soon while country’s first adolescent youth policy will also be introduced within the next three months.

He further said, “Digital youth hub is an Artificial Intelligence-based platform and it provides proper guidance to youth in line with their provided data whether they need any further academic courses besides telling them about available scholarships as well.”

He further said that country’s e-sports federation would be launched in next one and half months. He said that e-sports policy would also be launched and it was not only about sports and game development was also part of it. He said that e-sports arenas were also being created besides providing ethical training so that youth could gain maximum benefit from sports industry.

He said that country’s first national adolescent and youth policy would be launched in next two to three months, providing a complete way forward to youth. He said, “Punjab Educational Endowment Fund provides funding to the talented and deserving students and till now 500,000 students have benefited from it.”

He said that unfortunately an attempt was made to enforce 5th generation war in the country which was all about spreading disappointment. He said that Indian aggression was responded in a befitting manner by the Pakistan Armed Forces. He said, “World has seen Pakistan’s strength and talent during Indian aggression.”

Special Representative to Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rizwan Anwar and Special Representative to Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Maha Jamil also spoke on the occasion.

