BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.65%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
DGKC 240.85 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (2.88%)
FCCL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.25%)
HUBC 197.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.02%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.83%)
SNGP 134.80 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.8%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.86%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-09-12

Hamas says US ‘accomplice’ in Israel Qatar attack as funerals held

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

DOHA: Hamas accused the United States on Thursday of complicity in Israel’s deadly attack on its negotiators in Qatar, lambasting Israel for seeking to kill off Gaza truce talks as Doha buried the dead.

Tuesday’s unprecedented Israeli strikes on a Gulf state sent shockwaves through a region long shielded from conflicts and halted already floundering Gaza talks.

“This crime was... an assassination of the entire negotiation process and a deliberate targeting of the role of our mediating brothers in Qatar and Egypt,” Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said in a televised statement.

In Doha, tight security surrounded the mosque where prayers were held as the Gulf state’s ruler joined mourners.

One coffin bearing a Qatari flag and five others bearing Palestinian flags were brought into the mosque, live footage from Qatar television showed.

Facing the coffins, Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, prayed alongside dozens of mourners, some wearing traditional white robes, others wearing military uniform.

The interior ministry said the dead would be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery after the funeral at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque.

Authorities beefed up security, with checkpoints on access roads to the mosque.

Barhoum accused Washington of being “a full accomplice” in the Israeli attack.

The White House said Trump did not agree with Israel’s decision to take military action.

Gaza Israel and Hamas Gaza war Fawzi Barhoum

Comments

200 characters

Hamas says US ‘accomplice’ in Israel Qatar attack as funerals held

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories