BML 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 102.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.45%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
DGKC 239.90 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (2.47%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
GCIL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.62%)
HUBC 197.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.02%)
KEL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
MLCF 107.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.03%)
NBP 177.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.03%)
PAEL 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
POWER 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.96%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PRL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.95%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.88%)
SSGC 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.09%)
TRG 63.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.39%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Opinion Print 2025-09-12

‘SCO summit 2025 jeopardized by India’s missteps’

Qamar Bashir Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

This is apropos to letters to the Editor titled above carried by the newspaper on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and yesterday.

The SCO must now confront difficult questions about its own structure, leadership, and objectives. If the organization is to remain relevant, it needs internal checks and balances to prevent any single member from jeopardizing its collective agenda.

Its focus must return to economic integration, infrastructure development, and multilateral coordination in response to Western sanctions and financial coercion. Disputes between members should be addressed diplomatically and privately, ensuring that the organization presents a united front on critical issues like trade, security, and sovereignty.

The SCO Summit 2025 was a rare moment when emerging powers had the chance to reshape the balance of global power and demonstrate Asia’s capacity to define its own future. Representing over 3 billion people, the organisation had the influence and authority to strengthen regional integration, reduce dependency on Western systems, and challenge global inequities. But instead of a historic breakthrough, the summit exposed the vulnerability of an organization undermined from within.

By pursuing narrow domestic political agendas in an international forum, Prime Minister Modi not only weakened India’s standing but also jeopardized the SCO’s ability to act as a credible counterweight to Western power. Concluding, at a time when the world faces escalating conflicts, economic fragmentation, and deepening humanitarian crises, Asia needed leadership, vision, and unity.

What it received instead was division, distraction, and paralysis. Unless the SCO learns from this failure and reforms itself to ensure collective purpose and discipline, it risks becoming yet another fractured body—unable to defend the interests of its members and irrelevant in shaping the new world order.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

