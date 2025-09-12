BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
PIDE calls for urgent civil service reforms in Pakistan

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) called for urgent civil service reforms, saying that Pakistan’s bureaucracy needs a much-needed upgradation in view of the rapidly changing socio-economic requirements, technological penetration, and global disruptions.

At a seminar titled “Pakistan Governance Roadmap 2025: Civil Service Reform, Now or Never,” held here on Thursday, the PIDE brought together policymakers, academics, and students to discuss the urgent need for transforming Pakistan’s governance system.

Speaking as a keynote speaker, noted economist Dr Rafiq declared that civil service reform is no longer optional but a survival imperative. Repeated reform efforts since the 1950s have stalled due to political resistance, bureaucratic inertia, and lack of continuity.

Amid the presence of Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and the Member Governance at the Planning Commission of Pakistan, Dr Rafiq presented a set of 47 recommendations for improving the institutional structure and practices of the civil service to enhance its efficiency and ensure the effectiveness of public service delivery.

He presented a comprehensive Pakistan Governance Roadmap 2025, which envisions a SMART civil service that is specialized, meritocratic, accountable, responsive, and trusted. This shift would replace process compliance with measurable outcomes, domain expertise, and citizen-centric governance. The transformation is structured across five pillars: specialized recruitment exams focusing on critical thinking rather than rote memorization; competitive and advanced training linked to promotions; the creation of a National Executive Service (NES) for senior leadership positions with mandatory lateral entry from the private sector; performance management systems that tie individual goals to ministerial outcomes through KPI-based evaluations and multi-source feedback; and merit-linked compensation, promotions, and contributory pensions.

The roadmap also emphasized institutional strengthening, including modernization of the Federal Public Service Commission through digital platforms and regional outreach, creation of specialized service groups in law, economics, energy, engineering, and planning, and professionalisation of ministries through human resource coordinators and senior executive scales. It further highlights the importance of stronger federal–provincial coordination through revitalized forums and the empowerment of local governments with devolved authority, revenue mobilization, and inclusive elections to strengthen grassroots democracy.

