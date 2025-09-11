BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won’t change Gaza ceasefire demands

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 09:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

An Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar this week would not change the Palestinian group’s terms for ending Israeli aggression in Gaza, an official said on Thursday.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Doha on Tuesday, in what US officials described as a unilateral escalation that did not serve American or Israeli interests.

In a televised address, Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said the strike targeted the group’s negotiating delegation while they were discussing a new ceasefire proposal delivered by theQatari prime minister just a day earlier.

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike

“At the moment of the terrorist attack, the negotiating delegation was in the process of discussing its response to the proposal”, he said.

Qatar has been hosting and mediating in negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Barhoum reaffirmed Hamas’s key demands: a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a real prisoner-for-hostage exchange, humanitarian relief and reconstruction of the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for an all-or-nothing deal that would see all of the hostages released at once and Hamas surrendering.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas’s exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.

The attack on Doha drew condemnation from regional powers including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the European Union, and risks derailing U.S. backed efforts to broker a truce and end the nearly two-year-old conflict.

Hamas Gaza ceasefire Hamas leaders Israel attacks Qatar Qatar attack

Comments

200 characters

Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won’t change Gaza ceasefire demands

Oil prices fall nearly 2% on oversupply and weaker US demand

PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Image REIT raises Rs921mn with strike price of Rs10.01/unit in 2025’s third IPO at PSX

Car sales in Pakistan jump 62% YoY to 14,050 units in August 2025

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

SBP reserves rise by $34mn, stand at $14.34bn

Read more stories