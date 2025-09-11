BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking

BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:02pm

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against narcotics, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE’s newly established National Anti-Narcotics Authority.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Interior, both sides nominated focal representatives for counter-narcotics coordination, Major General Abdul Mueed, Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), from Pakistan, and Brigadier Tahir Gharib from the UAE, according to a press release.

Naqvi congratulated Sheikh Zayed on assuming charge as the first chairman of the authority and said its establishment would further boost bilateral collaboration.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to combat drug trafficking, calling the country a “frontline state” in the war against drugs.

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

The minister said that joint operations had led to the arrest of 400 suspects in the UAE and the seizure of five tons of narcotics, crediting timely information exchange for the results.

He added that Pakistan had intensified efforts to curb synthetic drug smuggling.

“This war is for our generations, and in this war, defeat is not an option,” Naqvi said.

Pakistan, UAE discuss visa issues facing Pakistanis

Sheikh Zayed affirmed that the UAE would extend all possible cooperation to Pakistan, stressing the need to enhance bilateral efforts to ensure a better future for coming generations.

The UAE delegation included senior officials from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain’s anti-narcotics departments.

From Pakistan, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, senior ministry officials and ANF leadership attended the talks.

