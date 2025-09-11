BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian exporters seek loan relief, favorable rupee rate in meeting with central bank, sources say

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 08:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian exporters, hurt by punitive tariffs imposed by the U.S., have sought a moratorium on loan repayments and a favorable exchange rate from the country’s central bank in a closed-door meeting with top officials, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs as high as 50% on Indian exports last month, hitting a wide range of industries and prompting the government to come up with a rescue plan to soften the blow.

Sectors such as textiles, chemicals, gems and jewelry, and fisheries are expected to be the worst hit and may be forced to cut jobs as they face uncertainty over order flows and scramble to find new buyers in markets across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Exporters are seeking a 12-month moratorium on principal and interest payments on their loans, according to a written request by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) that was reviewed by Reuters.

The industry lobby has also sought a collateral-free credit guarantee scheme, like the one offered to small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, where the government guarantees a portion of a loan, giving banks comfort to keep lending to these businesses.

“This breathing space will allow exporters to recalibrate operations,” the FIEO said in the note, adding that this would help avoid defaults and ensure the long-term financial health of export-oriented businesses.

India is preparing measures to help exporters deal with the crisis, even as the U.S. and India look at resuming negotiations to address the trade barriers, Reuters reported earlier.

India braces for export hit as US imposes steep new tariffs from Wednesday

No measures or agreements to reduce tariffs have been announced so far.

Some export organisations have also sought a more favorable exchange rate for their dollar holdings, one of the sources said.

Their requests include the sale of dollars at the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the rupee as opposed to the spot rate.

The REER is an inflation-adjusted exchange rate against a basket of currencies of trading nations and not just against the dollar.

At present, that rate is about 15% higher than the spot rupee/dollar exchange rate and will help exporters get more from their dollar holdings, the source said.

A spokesperson for the Reserve Bank of India did not immediately respond to a query from Reuters.

Banks reluctant

Indian banks “are prepared” to help New Delhi put together a fiscal package for exporters, but are likely to push back on deferred loan repayments, two banking industry sources said.

Banks are opposed to any plan that would involve a moratorium, one of these sources said.

Financial institutions have been asked to lend liberally to exporters, with the assurance from the government for adequate support in case of stress, this source said.

India Indian exporters

Comments

200 characters

Indian exporters seek loan relief, favorable rupee rate in meeting with central bank, sources say

Oil prices fall nearly 2% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Hamas says attack against leaders in Doha won’t change Gaza ceasefire demands

PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Image REIT raises Rs921mn with strike price of Rs10.01/unit in 2025’s third IPO at PSX

Car sales in Pakistan jump 62% YoY to 14,050 units in August 2025

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

SBP reserves rise by $34mn, stand at $14.34bn

Read more stories