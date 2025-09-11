BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Sports

Pakistan must ‘focus on job’ in highly charged India clash: coach

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2025 08:35pm
Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson attends a press conference at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Oman. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson attends a press conference at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Oman. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Coach Mike Hesson has told his Pakistan team to “focus on the job” in Sunday’s highly charged Asia Cup clash with arch-rivals India.

The match in Dubai is the first time that the neighbours will have met in cricket since a brief but deadly border conflict in May and emotions will be running high.

The New Zealander Hesson said Thursday: “I guess, from my perspective, just like any time you enter a match, whether it be a final of a world event or whatever, it’s about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand and that’ll be no different on the weekend.”

The eight-nation Twenty20 tournament began on Tuesday with Afghanistan beating Hong Kong by 94 runs. India crushed hosts the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets on Wednesday.

Pakistan begin their campaign against Oman on Friday, but all the talk is already of world champions India two days later.

Nawaz hat-trick helps Pakistan down Afghanistan in tri-series final

“We know that India are obviously hugely confident and rightfully so in terms of how well they’ve played,” Hesson said of the Asia Cup holders, who skittled UAE for just 57 in 13.1 overs.

India cruised to victory in just 4.3 overs.

Since winning the World Cup last year they have won 18 of their 21 T20Is.

Hesson is excited to be part of a blockbuster, which will be watched by a packed stadium in Dubai and hundreds of millions of television viewers.

“Look, I’ve certainly watched many games from afar, so certainly being on the other side of the fence, I guess, being right and amongst such a highly charged event is going to be exciting,” he added.

Pakistan enter the Asia Cup with a tri-series win in the UAE also involving Afghanistan and UAE, and confidence is growing.

“We’re very much focused on improving as a team, sort of day by day, and not getting too far ahead of ourselves,” said Hesson.

India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh form Group B.

The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the Super Four stage. The top two teams will then play the September 28 final in Dubai.

