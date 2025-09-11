BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper claws above $10,000 on weaker dollar after US data

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 08:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices pushed back above $10,000 a metric ton on Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar after U.S. data gave investors more confidence that U.S. interest rates will be cut next week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $10,029 a ton by 1430 GMT, the second successive session it has moved above the $10,000 mark.

“I think the news in copper markets remains quite supportive,” said WisdomTree commodities strategist Nitesh Shah.

The dollar slipped after modestly hotter August inflation data and a rise in initial jobless claims reinforced views that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next week.

A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

“Miners are experiencing more disruptions to their production than they had anticipated, combined with the fact that capex going into copper mines is just not enough to keep up with growth in metal demand,” Shah added.

Copper breaches $10,000 after US producer price data

One of the world’s largest copper mines, Grasberg in Indonesia, temporarily halted mining this week after an underground incident.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6% to 80,130 yuan ($11,251.37) a ton.

Copper has failed several times this year to make headway above $10,000 since it hit $10,164.50 in March for its strongest in more than eight months.

Many investors have been on the sidelines, waiting to see if U.S. tariffs dampen demand as expected, Shah said.

“It’s more complicated and the net effect may be that metal demand doesn’t really fall that much because of all the other stimulus activity,” he said.

Among other metals, LME aluminium climbed 1.6% to $2,666 a ton, zinc rose 0.4% to $2,898, lead added 0.1% to $1,988, tin gained 0.3% to $34,705 while nickel was down 0.1% at $15,130.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper claws above $10,000 on weaker dollar after US data

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Image REIT raises Rs921mn with strike price of Rs10.01/unit in 2025’s third IPO at PSX

Car sales in Pakistan jump 62% YoY to 14,050 units in August 2025

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

SBP reserves rise by $34mn, stand at $14.34bn

Oil prices fall nearly 1% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani candymaker to set up subsidiary in Europe

Read more stories