President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

President Asif Ali Zardari will pay an official visit to China from September 12 to 21 at the invitation of the Chinese government, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

The president is scheduled to visit Chengdu, Shanghai and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where he will hold meetings with provincial leadership.

The discussions will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China relations, with particular emphasis on trade and economic cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives.

According to the Foreign Office, both sides will also exchange views on cooperation at multilateral forums.

The visit, it added, underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries and reaffirms their commitment to deepening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

It is also expected to highlight joint efforts for regional peace, development and stability.