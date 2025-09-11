BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Funeral begins for six killed in Israel Qatar strike

AFP Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:23pm
This handout picture made available by the Qatar Amiri Diwan, shows Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (C) attending the funeral of people killed in an Israeli strike on figures of the Palestinian Hamas movement two days earlier, at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha on September 11, 2025. Photo: AFP
This handout picture made available by the Qatar Amiri Diwan, shows Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (C) attending the funeral of people killed in an Israeli strike on figures of the Palestinian Hamas movement two days earlier, at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha on September 11, 2025. Photo: AFP

DOHA: The funeral for six people killed in an Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar began in a Doha mosque Thursday amid tight security as the Gulf state’s ruler joined mourners.

One coffin bearing a Qatari flag and five others bearing Palestinian flags were brought to the mosque, live footage from Qatar television showed.

Facing the coffins, the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, prayed alongside dozens of mourners, some wearing traditional white robes, others wearing military uniform.

The interior ministry said the dead would be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery after the funeral at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque.

Authorities beefed up security, with checkpoints on access roads to the mosque.

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar

Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Doha with air strikes on Tuesday but the group said its top officials survived.

Hamas said five of its members were killed – top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya’s son Hamam, his office director Jihad Labad and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun.

Qatari Lance Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari was also killed.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he could not confirm Hayya’s fate.

The Hamas chief negotiator was not seen at the funeral, in the footage viewed by AFP.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Israeli attack had killed any hope for Israeli hostages in Gaza, adding that Qatar was reevaluating “everything” surrounding its role as mediator in ceasefire talks.

Doha has been a venue for several rounds of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

The emirate allowed Hamas to set up a political office in Doha in 2012 with the blessing of the United States, which has sought to maintain a communication channel with the group.

Sheikh Mohammed said he hoped for a collective regional response to the attack and that an Arab-Islamic summit would be held in Doha to decide on a course of action.

The first Israeli strikes in the Gulf sent shockwaves through a region long shielded from conflicts elsewhere in the Middle East and drew international condemnation.

Former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was buried in Qatar after his assassination in Iran in July 2024 in an attack attributed to Israel.

