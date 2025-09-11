BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Indian court dismisses Asian Paints' plea against antitrust inquiry, sources say

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 05:21pm
NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Asian Paints to quash an ongoing antitrust inquiry against the company, six people familiar with the proceedings said.

The Competition Commission of India is investigating Asian Paints, which has a 52% market share, after officials found merit in a complaint filed by rival Birla Opus that the country’s biggest paints maker had abused its dominant position by offering discounts and incentives to dealers.

Asian Paints sought to quash the inquiry in July by mounting a challenge at the High Court in Mumbai, arguing that CCI officials damaged its reputation by publishing – and then deleting – allegations against its CEO from the investigation order.

The High Court in a brief hearing on Thursday dismissed the company’s plea, and a detailed order will be issued later, said the six sources.

The court said it found “no merit” in Asian Paints’ plea, one of the sources said.

Asian Paints did not respond to a request for comment.

Asian Paints meets profit view as India retail demand cushions discounts hit

The CCI and Birla Opus - the paints arm of Aditya Birla Group company Grasim Industries led by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla - also did not respond to requests for comment.

Rapid infrastructure and real estate growth in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, has made the paints business a lucrative sector worth around $9.5 billion.

Birla dented Asian Paints’ dominance after its launch in February 2024, growing rapidly to a near 7% market share by March this year, Elara Capital data shows.

The CCI’s initial review showed Asian Paints imposed what it called unfair conditions on dealers, which it considered “exploitative conduct”.

