BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty 50 logs longest winning streak in four months on US trade talk hopes

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 04:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, its longest daily winning streak in over four months, with optimism over U.S.-India trade talks trumping profit-booking seen in information technology shares.

The Nifty 50 edged up 0.13% to 25,005.5, and the BSE Sensex added 0.15% to 81,548.73.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

The Nifty and Sensex have risen 1.7% each in seven sessions driven by multiple factors, including recent domestic tax cuts, expectations of a U.S. rate cut and improving sentiment around the trade negotiations.

While equities extended gains, the rupee hit a record low as punitive U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, which kicked in last month, intensified foreign outflows and left it among Asia’s most vulnerable currencies.

“Domestic risks remain limited, while steady domestic institutional and mutual fund inflows and expectations of progress in U.S.-India trade ties are giving markets a strong push,” said Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco Mutual Fund.

Indian shares extend winning run as U.S. trade talks, rate cut hopes lift sentiment

“After a year-long pause, stronger earnings and a consumption revival in the second half of FY26, aided by tax breaks, could spark the next leg of the rally.”

The Nifty and Sensex, which touched record highs in September 2024, are still down about 5% from those peaks despite the current rebound.

Oil and gas and energy stocks rose 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively, led by and oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil on positive brokerage commentaries.

The IT index fell 0.5%, snapping a two-day rally in which it gained 5.5%. Index heavyweight Infosys dropped 1.5% ahead of its board meeting to consider a share buyback.

Among individual stocks, exchange operator BSE and broker Angel One dropped 4.6% and 5.2% following reports that the Indian market regulator may soon propose ending weekly derivatives contracts.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex Indian stock Indian equity

Comments

200 characters

India’s Nifty 50 logs longest winning streak in four months on US trade talk hopes

PSX snaps 9-session rally, KSE-100 loses nearly 900 points on profit-taking

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

President Zardari to visit China for talks on trade, CPEC: FO

SBP reserves rise by $34mn, stand at $14.34bn

Oil prices fall nearly 1% on oversupply and weaker US demand

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani candymaker to set up subsidiary in Europe

Govt satisfied with Pakistan’s export performance amid challenging global trade climate

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories