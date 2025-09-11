BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
London stocks rise as investors assess corporate earnings, await US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 03:47pm

London stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by industrials and energy stocks, while investors assessed corporate earnings and awaited a key inflation report from the U.S. due later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 advanced 0.4% by 0956 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index also added 0.4%.

In the U.S., consumer inflation data is expected on the day. Economists expect prices to have picked up in August, but that is unlikely to derail a much-anticipated rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week.

Aerospace and defence companies added 1.6% on Thursday; BAE Systems rose 4%, Chemring Group up 2%, Babcock gained 1.4% and Avon added 5.2%.

Precious metal miners advanced 0.9% with Fresnillo rising 2% and Hochschild Mining up 1.7%.

Energy stocks gained 0.6% with heavyweights Shell and BP up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

Heavyweight bank stocks rose 0.3%.

Consumer staples stocks such as Tesco, Associated British Foods and British American Tobacco also advanced.

London stock

