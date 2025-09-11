BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance TREET (Treet Corporation Limited) 26.42 Increased By ▲ 5.26%

Treet Battery partners with China’s Highstar to bring lithium-ion technology in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Sep, 2025 03:04pm

Treet Battery Limited (TBL), a Pakistani manufacturer of lead-acid batteries, has entered into an agreement with Highstar Digital Energy Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd, a Chinese technology company, for the import and sale of lithium-ion batteries in Pakistan.

The development comes as the battery industry in Pakistan is experiencing growing demand for energy storage solutions, particularly in the renewable energy sector. Renewable batteries are gaining prominence as the government promotes renewable energy adoption.

“We wish to inform that Treet Battery Limited has entered into an agreement with Highstar Digital Energy Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd (“Highstar”) (a limited liability company incorporated in the Peoples Republic of China) for the import and sale of lithium-ion batteries in Pakistan,” the listed company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Treet Battery Limited, a division of the well-known Treet Corporation, entered Pakistan’s battery manufacturing industry with a focus on high-quality lead-acid batteries. Leveraging its parent company’s established reputation in various industries, Treet Battery aims to expand its presence in the automotive and energy storage sectors.

The company primarily manufactures batteries for automobiles, including cars, motorcycles, and trucks, as well as batteries for backup power systems and renewable energy storage.

Terming the agreement a “strategic step”, Treet Battery said the agreement paves the way for the company to enter into the fast-growing lithium-ion battery segment, supplementing its existing operations in lead-acid batteries.

“The collaboration with Highstar, a recognised global manufacturer of energy storage solutions, positions TBL to diversify its product portfolio and capture emerging opportunities in renewable energy, electric mobility, and sustainable power applications,” read the notice.

Treet Battery was of the view that by introducing lithium-ion technology to the local market, the listed company seeks to strengthen its competitive position, broaden its revenue streams, and create long-term value for shareholders.

“The management is confident that this development will support future growth and enhance investor confidence in the company’s direction,” it said.

renewable energy Chinese company Pakistan and China psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX stocks PSX notices lithium ion batteries PSX listed companies Treet Battery Highstar

Comments

200 characters

Treet Battery partners with China’s Highstar to bring lithium-ion technology in Pakistan

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

Oil prices ease on oversupply and weaker US demand

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani candymaker to set up subsidiary in Europe

Govt satisfied with Pakistan’s export performance amid challenging global trade climate

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Zahid Mir steps down as MD & CEO of Pakistan Refinery Limited

Read more stories